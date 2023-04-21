On Saturday (April 22), many renowned locations will shine a beacon of yellow light as a symbol of gratitude and unity with the lifesaving charity, which has launched the campaign called 'Yellow Yorkshire'.

Some of the sites set to light up include Leeds Civic Hall, Leeds Town Hall, Leeds City Museum, First Direct Arena, Wakefield Town Hall Clock Tower, Meadowhall shopping centre and Black Sheep Brewery in Masham.

Event organiser and regional fundraising manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), Vickie Bowden, said: "We're thrilled to see so many businesses and landmarks across Yorkshire supporting Yellow Yorkshire this year.

"This is the first time we've asked businesses to light up their buildings - and the fact that so many are keen to be involved is a testament to how highly regarded the Yorkshire Air Ambulance truly is.

"We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the businesses that have already pledged to take part in the light-up event and we encourage more businesses and individuals to join in and show their support.

"Together, we can help ensure that our lifesaving service can continue to be there for the people of Yorkshire when they need it most."

The event organisers at Yorkshire Air Ambulance are still hoping more businesses will follow suit and pledge their support to light up over the weekend. In addition, one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance airbases, situated at Nostell Priory near Wakefield, will also take part in the light-up event, lighting up the outdoor entrance and the inside of the hanger.

Local people are also being encouraged to light up windows in their homes or their social media profiles with a yellow light to join in with the campaign.

This April marks the ninth Yellow Yorkshire campaign, which has grown from a one-day event into a month-long fundraising campaign. The campaign has seen the YAA team touring across the region on an educational roadshow to promote the lifesaving work carried out by the dedicated, expert team of pilots, doctors, paramedics and technical crew members every day.

It currently costs £19,000 per day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and operational in the air. As an independent charity, YAA relies on the generosity of individuals and organisations to operate and help save lives across Yorkshire.

To support the life-saving work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and learn more about how to get involved with the campaign, visit the website.

The charity currently operates Airbus H145 Helicopters, G-YAAC and G-YOAA, from Nostell Priory near Wakefield and from RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk. The service is operational seven days a week, 365 days a year.