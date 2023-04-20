Huntington based Portakabin, whose headquarters are in New Lane, employs about 750 in York with 300 of those working in production, and has today announced the acquisition of healthcare modular buildings specialist Darwin Group.

Portakabin says that the move will combine the knowledge, scale and financial strength of the York firm, with the specialist healthcare expertise of Darwin Group and will now offer healthcare providers both temporary and permanent building solutions to cover all future clinical and non-clinical requirements.

“This union between two of the most respected offsite modular builders in their respective fields is an exciting development for both Portakabin and Darwin Group. We are both passionate about providing the healthcare sector with the most comprehensive range of market-leading products and services, particularly given the considerable pressures on our healthcare professionals today,” said Dan Ibbetson, CEO of Portakabin.

He said the acquisition was driven by a shared belief between Portakabin and Darwin Group that every patient should have access to sustainable, world-leading healthcare facilities that empowers clinicians and the broader healthcare system to deliver exceptional care.

Richard Pierce, CEO of Darwin Group, said: "An incredibly strong culture runs through the DNA of both businesses, and our commitment to delivering quality healthcare facilities allowing clinicians to enhance patient care makes this a natural fit. We are truly excited to start working together to continue delivering outstanding buildings for our customers.”

Darwin Group is headquartered in Telford, with an organisation of about 200 employees and a turnover of around £80 million in 2022.

Portakabin say that Darwin Group 'represents a highly strategic acquisition which closely aligns with the pursuit of the longer-term strategic growth ambitions for Portakabin' and directly serves to address the growing demand for high quality temporary and permanent building solutions across Europe.

Across Europe, Portakabin currently has more than 2,000 employees in total.