Over a decade or more, I have kept to a strict 800 calorie-a-day diet. It keeps the weight off, and I remain free from symptoms of type-2 diabetes.

Regular medical checks are an imperative, alongside an abiding, positive attitude, a belief in one’s life expectancy, defined statistically as the average number of years remaining at a given age; and longevity, referring to especially long-lived members of a population.

Ten per cent of the NHS budget is taken up treating diabetes and its complications.

Costing just £1,100 a patient, this is a low-cost way to deal with obesity. Moreover, the benefits are proven in credible research.

Professor Roy Taylor of Newcastle University, who led the study, said the new five-year follow-up result showed that “the benefits of weight loss could be permanent and lifelong”.

As he says, the question had always been - how long will that benefit last? From purely personal experience mine has seen me through a long career, and today a busy schedule of airline travel.

Kit Thompson,

Cedar Lodge,

Swanland Equestrian,

North Ferriby