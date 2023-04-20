RE: Losing weight on NHS soup and shake diet can ‘reverse’ type 2 diabetes (The Press, April 19).
Over a decade or more, I have kept to a strict 800 calorie-a-day diet. It keeps the weight off, and I remain free from symptoms of type-2 diabetes.
Regular medical checks are an imperative, alongside an abiding, positive attitude, a belief in one’s life expectancy, defined statistically as the average number of years remaining at a given age; and longevity, referring to especially long-lived members of a population.
Ten per cent of the NHS budget is taken up treating diabetes and its complications.
Costing just £1,100 a patient, this is a low-cost way to deal with obesity. Moreover, the benefits are proven in credible research.
Professor Roy Taylor of Newcastle University, who led the study, said the new five-year follow-up result showed that “the benefits of weight loss could be permanent and lifelong”.
As he says, the question had always been - how long will that benefit last? From purely personal experience mine has seen me through a long career, and today a busy schedule of airline travel.
Kit Thompson,
Cedar Lodge,
Swanland Equestrian,
North Ferriby
