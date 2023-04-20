Mark Carlton Fox, 63, of the Cock and Bottle in Skeldergate, had so many points on his licence before the offence he would normally have received at least a six-month driving ban, Harrogate magistrates heard.

But he convinced them he would suffer exceptional hardship and his pub would suffer if he lost his licence and they let him keep it.

They put six more penalty points on his licence, fined him £66 and ordered him to pay a £26 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Fox pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes Sprinter van while using a mobile phone on Salisbury Road, York, on August 11, 2022.

He told magistrates he needed his licence to pick up merchandise, beer, food, toiletries, cleaning equipment and other items for his pub and without it would have to pay companies to deliver them instead. That would increase his costs.

He said that if he lost his licence he would continue running the pub, but he would have to reduce his wages bill. He employed two people, neither of whom, he said, drives.

He also needed his licence for family reasons.