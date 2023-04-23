When we asked readers to think back to favourite shops from their younger years, we were swamped with recollections.

From toy shops to fashion boutiques, department stores to record shops, readers listed scores of businesses, many of which are long gone from York.

We had hundreds of replies across social media to our request for readers to "age yourself by naming a shop from your childhood that's no longer around."

Here are some of the answers:

Jessica DL: "Tammy girl was my fave!"

Londons toy shop in Heworth (Image: Newsquest)

Sarah Fernandez: "Tammy Girl, Track Records."

Julie Hewitt: "My first job after college was C&A. Still exists abroad."

Joan Smith: "Good ol' British Home Stores ... I've bought everything from school uniforms to a whole wedding outfit. And the Christmas gifts were great."

Sandra Gallagher: "Chelsea Girl, still have a red pair of shoes from there."

Sharon Bulmer: "Dash, C&A, Etam, Woolies, Richards Shops, Chelsea Girl."

Sarah Scott: "Liberty on Davygate York, the Greek cafe on Davygate York, the little magic/toyshop on Davygate York."

Mark Boitoult: "Nixon’s newsagents, Tang Hall, had to get The Pink sports paper for my dad every Saturday teatime."

Adele Shipley: "Hillards, London's paper/toy shop. Frank Dees in Heworth."

Dave Allan: "Presto, Victoria house, especially at Christmas. We went every Friday night for shopping then over road to a cafe for a frothy coffee."

Victor Rookes: "Co-op at Christmas, always took girls to see Father Christmas at the Co-op near Rougier Street."

Father Christmas arrives at the Co-op in the 1970s (Image: Newsquest)

Tim Bell: "Brian Shannon's bikes."

Brenda Horner: "Angels sweet shop, Tang Hall Lane."

Karen Young: "Jaxs & Modelia."

Rebecca Hall. "Netto. We used to travel to Netto in Leeds before it opened in York. So much cheaper than any where else!"

Sandra Gallagher: "Wrights pie shop on Whip Ma Wop Ma Gate."

Lisa Warburton: "Woolworths with the pic & mix counters."

Remember Chelsea Girl in Coney Street? (Image: Newsquest)

Mark Pemberton: "Bill Massey’s news agents on Melrosegate. Phil’s chippy on Lawrence St. Dave Smith Models on Davygate Arcade."

Christopher Harton: "Green Shield Stamps Shop."

Janie Akela Popple: "I worked at Presto as a Saturday lass whilst at college."

Valerie Clayton: "Finefare in Goodramgate, worked there as a Saturday girl in the 60s."

Jan Casey: "Grandways in Fulford."

Jonathan Young: "London's toy shop."

Marc Lambert: "Co-op department store with the rickety escalator, and the Santa's grotto."

Diana Bartram: "Oh yes I do and what about Rowntree's next door to Leak and Thorpe?"

Maureen Short: "Texas. Frank Dee."

John Parker: "Woolworths. Wimpy."

Steve Barker: "Rawlings toy shop, Acomb."

Stephen Oxlade: "Cussins and Light electrical where we bought our WW2 HP radio!"

Bryony Penman: "The Book and Record Exchange - fabulous place!"

Jim Cawkwell: "Whittaker's bakery."

Enrico Giacani: "Boyes on Ouse Bridge."

Susan Horne: "Bulmers of Monkgate is another shop that has closed. Was a wonderful place to go. What a sad loss for York and its residents."

Mal Lambert: "Recordmania"

Daryl Tyrer: "John Menzies"

Susan Ellis: "Furby’s off license, York Road, on the corner of Lindley St, Halfords fish and chip shop, same road corner of Park Lane and Fosters butchers and bakers same road on the corner of Fawcett Street - all great shops."

