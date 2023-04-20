The prosecution alleges that Lee Sutcliffe lost his temper when he punched Darren James Pudsey, 45, of Upper Poppleton.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court heard a claim that Sutcliffe had threatened to knock him out. Sutcliffe denies this.

They also heard that Mr Pudsey struck the pavement outside the Terrace with a thud and never regained consciousness. He died in York Hospital a couple of days later.

The 39-year-old SIA authorised doorman accepts that he struck the blow and that it was the cause of Mr Pudsey’s death.

He alleged that he was acting in self defence and that he had only used reasonable force.

He claimed that the punch was with “soft” force and that he had only struck out because he feared he was about to be attacked by one of the group of three that included Mr Pudsey.

He also alleged that he had been threatened by the group.

The prosecution allege that none of the three had shown any physical violence towards him, at times had been laughing and that when Sutcliffe had been aggressive towards them, they had not responded.

Sutcliffe of Buckingham Court, Bishophill, denies manslaughter.

“I am really sorry for what happened,” he told police when they interviewed him a few hours later. “I didn’t go out that night for this to happen. I was just trying to do my job and go home.”

The prosecution alleges that he had become frustrated and angry because the three had been “winding him” up and that he did not follow the training he had been given in defusing confrontational situations.

He denies being angry.

The jury saw CCTV of an encounter between the four outside the Terrace, Fossgate, where Sutcliffe was working on April 18, 2022.

He had just thrown out Mr Pudsey’s nephew Kieran Pudsey after the nephew had chanted “Rooney, Rooney".

The jury heard the Terrace has a strict policy of no football chants.

The prosecution alleges that Sutcliffe had put his head next to that of the two Pudseys and their friend Paul Collinson in turn and that he had been acting in an agitated manner.

The jury heard that the three men had left and returned an hour and 20 minutes later when they again encountered Sutcliffe.

The jury saw footage of Sutcliffe taking off his armband when they arrived.

The prosecution alleges he did so to show that he was ready for a confrontation.

He denied that and claimed he had done so because it was the end of his shift, and he wasn’t allowed to walk the streets wearing it.

In CCTV shown to the jury, while Darren Pudsey was filming the second encounter between Sutcliffe and the three men on his mobile phone, Sutcliffe grabbed the phone and moved down the street.

He claimed he did this to move them away from the Terrace.

He accepted this was not a manoeuvre approved in his training manual.

The jury heard that the three men reacted, followed him and Sutcliffe punched Darren Pudsey to the ground.