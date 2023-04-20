North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of dangerous driving in Scarborough between 4.20pm and 5.15pm on Wednesday (April 19).

A police spokesman said: "It happened on several roads in the Scarborough area, including, Seamer Road, the A64 towards Musham Bank roundabout, Seamer Village, East Ayton and Racecourse Road.

"The two vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Hyundia I30N.

"Officers are asking that if anyone witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam or CCTV footage that they come forward to help with enquiries.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email curtis.ireland@northyorkshire.police.uk."

People can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230069816.