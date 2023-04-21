Harrogate Spring Flower Show, which got underway yesterday, is celebrating the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Organisers say visitors will be treated to a "magnificent display of floral artistry" with a "floral" coronation cloak, designed by award-winning, Harrogate based florist Helen James.

The majestic robe - created using a stunning array of flowers - is the centrepiece of the show.

Rupert North wears a majestic robe created using an array of flowers and leaves, that will form the centrepiece of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, which this year celebrates the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: PA

The event, which runs until Sunday, April 23, at the Great Yorkshire Showground, is set to welcome up to 50,000 visitors across the four days.

A show spokesperson said the event will feature favourite plant nurseries, stunning garden features, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of spring blooms.

They added: "Harrogate Spring Flower Shows is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar and this year’s show promises to be even more special than ever before, with the regal theme adding a touch of grandeur to an already magnificent event."

The show will also boast the Floral Arts Pavilion, which will host the largest exhibition by florists and flower arrangers in the country.

Themes explored will include a celebration of unique British inventions, a contemporary floral interpretation of the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles, a tribute to the work of the late designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood, and a 'live' competition throughout all four days of the event called 'Weave a Magic Web'.

A man arranges flowers ahead of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show which this year celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: PA

Visitors can also enjoy live talks and demonstrations across four stages, featuring tips on growing your own produce and creating delicious dishes in the Gardener’s Kitchen.

The Create! stage will include demonstrations from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley.

The GROW! Live stage will have experts sharing their garden advice.

Show Director Nick Smith said: “As the first major event in the national gardening calendar, Harrogate Spring Flower Show is delighted to welcome the new growing season with a spectacular celebration of the very best in horticulture.

"This year’s show will feature a majestic, regal theme to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. Knowing his passion for and love of nature and gardening, this feels like a very fitting tribute to our new monarch.

A man walks past a flower stall at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show which this year celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: PA

"But that’s not all, this year’s show will be a showcase of floral and garden creativity and spectacular plants as well as offering visitors an enticing programme of live events and lots of brilliant exhibitors. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for a fantastic show!”

Tickets for adults cost £25, with children under 16 entering for free. General parking is also free.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.flowershow.org.uk