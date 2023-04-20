This year marks the 80th anniversary of the annual St George’s Day celebration at York Minster, to honour the Patron Saint of Scouting.

Explorers, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Squirrels, Rangers, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows from York and the surrounding area, together with their leaders will come together on Sunday April 23.

The first recorded event was in 1943 starting on a football field near the Minster. The Boy Scouts demonstrated rifle shooting and the Girl Guides showed off their dancing and served tea and cake before parading to the Minster for a service.

This year’s procession, headed by the Yorkshire Volunteer Band, will start at 1.20pm from Clifford’s Tower and head through the city arriving at the Minster for 2pm.

The two organisations are hoping the community will come out in force to support them as they proudly walk through the city in their uniform and with their flags.

The return procession to Clifford’s Tower is due to leave the Minster at 3.30pm.

The route will take in the Eye of York, Duncombe Place, Blake Street, Davygate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate, Nessgate, Clifford Street and Tower Street.

John Ives, Assistant County Commissioner for Scouts said: “We are honoured that The Archbishop of York will be joining us for the celebration in the Minster, which has been put together, and is being led by young members from both organisations.

"We will also be welcoming the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Helen Collin, the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress and members of the City of York civic party and the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire as our guests.

Alison Cunningham, County Commissioner for Girlguiding North Yorkshire South said:"There will be two celebrations running concurrently. The youngest members aged 4-7 will be hearing the story of St George re-told by special surprise visitors whilst their older friends are hearing from the Archbishop and looking at what the next 80 years of Scouting and Guiding may bring.

"Whatever that is, we are certain it will full be fun-filled and inspiring, and that we will continue helping to build skills for life.”