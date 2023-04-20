A MAN has been banned from driving for almost two years for drink driving following a HGV crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said the A59 at Blubberhouses near Harrogate was closed on Tuesday (April 17), after a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) left the road.
The driver, 51-year-old Jacek Borowski from Poland, lost control of his HGV heading down the hill and blocked the road completely.
The road was closed for most of the day, causing significant disruption in the area.
No one else was involved in the crash or injured.
Officers breathalysed the driver who blew 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath – almost three times the legal limit.
He was remanded into custody immediately and put before York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (April 19), where he pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.
