Some 35 Everyman cinemas nationally are hosting the parties, which also includes their cinemas in Harrogate and Leeds.

The Everyman York cinema is in Blossom Street, whilst the one in Harrogate is at Westgate House.

The event on Saturday evening promises "an evening of Eurovision chaos filled with cocktails, dancing, singalongs, and of course a live screening of the Eurovision final."

Tickets include a welcome drink, snacks and a scorecard to join in on the judging action.

Branding Eurovision as "the campest festival of them all", those interested in attending the parties are "encouraged to come in your best Eurovision fancy dress and bring your most chaotic dance moves for an evening to remember!"

Tickets are available to purchase from www.everymancinema.com, with prices from £21.40

Tickets for the real thing, at the M&S Bank Arena (formerly the Echo Arena) in Liverpool, start from £1,770.

Britain's entry is Mae Muller. This is the first time the UK has hosted Eurovision since 1998, after Katrina and the Waves scored 227 points in Dublin with Love Shine A Light.

This is because last year’s winners Ukraine are unable to due to the ongoing war.