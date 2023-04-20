HOUSE prices increased by more than one per cent in York earlier this year, new figures show.
The average York house price in February was £332,131, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2 per cent increase on January.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £34,000 – putting the area top among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 11.5 per cent annual growth – the highest in Yorkshire and the Humber.
Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in York in February – they increased 1.5 per cent, to £201,306 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 10 per cent.
First-time buyers in York spent an average of £283,000 on their property – £29,000 more than a year ago and £75,000 more than in February 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £377,000 on average in February – 33.4 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Buyers paid more for properties in York than anywhere else in Yorkshire and the Humber in February. The average price paid would buy 2.4 homes in Hull at £136,000 at the other end of the scale.
