Writing for The Press Professor Mike Holmes, of primary care services provider Nimbuscare, says GPs are looking to reduce opening hours at surgeries due to workforce issues.

His comments come at NHS junior doctors have been taking strike action in a row over pay and conditions.

"In York we are already looking at reducing opening hours of our surgeries due to workforce issues – clinical and non-clinical," said Prof Holmes.

"The reality is we are not training enough people, we are not able to invest in them and they are not enjoying the job – it is too busy and, at times, too unpleasant as they interact with a public who are not getting the service they are led to expect by the very people who are disinvesting in the service."

Prof Holmes said the need to train more doctors and nurses is really important and very timely as we approach the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

"The needs of a growing, ageing, medically complex and demanding population are very different to the needs of the population in 1948," he said.

"Investment in General Practice and community care is paramount if we are to address this demand and the level of need. I think the country is slowly realising this – I genuinely hope it is not too late."

Prof Mike Holmes (Image: The Press)

Last week junior doctors took strike action as the dispute over pay shows no sign of being resolved.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the timing of the strike was “regrettable” and he accused the British Medical Association (BMA) of putting patients at “greater risk” after not agreeing any national exemptions for strike action for some services, such as cancer care.

The Government and the union still appear to be deadlocked after Downing Street insisted there will be no talks unless junior doctors abandon their starting position of a 35 per cent rise and call off the strikes.

Hospital bosses across the country have expressed concern about keeping patients safe as they struggled to secure cover for overnight junior doctor shifts during strikes and operations were cancelled.

Junior doctors on the picket line

Prof Holmes said: "It becomes even clearer that our NHS workforce is overstretched to what feels like an unsustainable level. We need more healthcare workers, not just in the UK, but across the world and we need to work together to achieve this, so our existing workers stay in the NHS and moreover that we can deliver the level of health care that is now both expected and demanded by the public.

"Our GP training programme in England has around 4,000 places per year but only half the places are filled by UK graduates the rest are recruited internationally.

"In parts of our region over 70 per cent of GP Trainees are international medical graduates.

"On one hand this is fantastic for us, but of course there are both human consequences and global consequences particularly for low income countries and their citizens."