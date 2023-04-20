Since City Cruises launched in February, hundreds of people have been enjoying the voyages, giving them near-top marks on social media.

Earlier this week, City Cruises celebrated the launch of the trips with a special VIP night attended by 70.

Until then, the biggest turnout has been 31.

The popular event also included wine tasting from Laura Bennett of Enotria, the company’s wine supplier.

To date, City Cruises has ran 20 Fish and Chips Cruises, with over 400 bookings since it was launched.

The cruises are run in partnership with Mr Chippy, the well-known and long-established fish and chip supplier in the city centre.

Commercial and marketing manager Chris Pegg told the guests: “The cruise has quickly become a favourite amongst crew and customers as it has received an average rating of 9.2, for a new product, incredible!

“I’m surprised it has gone so well for something we literally came up with while completely sober at the York Press Business Awards. We kicked off the first few cruises with 9s and 10s.”

Chris said Mr Chippy boss Andy Pericleous and his team are quality-driven, regularly asking him how things can be improved.

But the only poor review was a two-out of ten during a cold snap.

“We looked at the comments which said ‘boat was freezing, fish and chips were excellent though.’”

The trip, which leaves Kings Staith Landing took guests just to the north of the city centre before heading back south to go towards Bishopthorpe village, where the Archbishop of York lives, before heading back to the city.

The trip allows customers to see the delights of historic York from the river, giving a different perspective. More out of the city centre, customers can enjoy the riverside homes and the greenery.

The trip on Tuesday, which left York in glorious sunshine at 5.30pm was an enjoyable delight, though it was starting to get a little nippy on the top deck as we returned back from Bishopthorpe to the city.

‘Classic hits’ type music from the 70s,80s and 90s proved popular, playing many a well-known tune.

The fish and chips, served straight away, were as hot and delicious as they are when bought from Mr Chippy’s Church Street take-away at lunchtime.

Just turned 7pm, the boat had returned and City Cruises decanted a smiling crowd, who had so obviously enjoyed a great time, as I did.

As Chris Pegg said, this is a trip that is literally ‘making waves’ in York.

Paying tribute to Mr Chippy, he added: “There are big ships, there are small ships, there are ships that sail the sea…



“But the best ship is this commercial partner-ship, and may it always be…”

Details of the cruise can be found at: York Fish & Chips Cruise - City Cruises (cityexperiences.com)