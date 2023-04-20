This June, Sewerby Hall and Gardens will bring a brand new murder mystery event to the Grade I listed Georgian country house. The ‘Murder at the Hall’ event will take place in partnership with Bridlington’s amateur theatre group, Spotlight Theatre.

Mike Sheldon, chairman of Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, said: “We are so pleased to have been offered the opportunity to be involved in these historical murder mystery evenings, which will give our members the opportunity to perform something exciting and different in such a delightful local setting."

Starting in the orangery, all guests will receive a warm welcome and snippets about the Fairfax family and their staff as they step back into 1912.

Split into four groups led by a host, the search will begin by looking out for clues, observing performances, listening in on conversations and asking questions, whilst moving around the rooms taking notes.

After collecting all the clues and looking at the evidence, all will be revealed. Those who solved the murder will receive a certificate and one lucky detective will also receive tickets to Spotlight Theatre’s Summer Show.

The event is for people over the age of 18 - and tickets are £24.99.

Further details can be found on the Bridlington Spa website.