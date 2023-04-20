THE Archbishop of York visited York Mosque and Islamic Centre this week - where he was welcomed to break the fast.
The Archbishop, Stephen Cottrell and his wife Rebecca Cottrell were welcomed by Faizal Mohamudbuccus and Naser Jasim, president of the Mosque, to break the fast at the Iftar meal after sunset as part of the Mosque's 'Experience Ramadan' events.
The Archbishop said: “This has been my first visit to the Mosque in York which has well established links with the local community and with York Minster.
"It has been lovely to share Iftar, an opportunity to catch up with old friends as well as build new friendships.”
York Mosque regularly hosts open door events and ‘Experience Ramadan’ is an invitational event shared by many UK Mosques. York Mosque offers five daily prayer congregations, the Madrassah Arabic school which has 140 students, including refugee children, Quran study groups, foodbank and a soup kitchen. The Mosque also regularly welcomes school visits and the local scouts group.
