Luxury handbag restoration and preowned designer resale retailer, The Handbag Clinic, is expanding its partnership with premium department store, Fenwick, with the opening of its third in-store concession at the York city centre site from today (April 20).

As a seamless and fully circular service, it’s integrated offering of ‘Buy, Sell, Restore, Authenticate’ will enable its Yorkshire-based clientele to enjoy fashion more "consciously" by prolonging the life of their luxury handbags, shoes, luggage and leather clothing whilst boosting the region’s circular economy through its preowned resale service.

Located on the ground floor of the York store, The Handbag Clinic will be a ‘shop within a shop’ and bring premium luxury brands such Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Mulberry to the North Yorkshire retail scene with its handpicked collection of fully authenticated, preowned luxury handbags, luggage and accessories available to purchase.

The Handbag Clinic’s CEO and co-founder, Charlotte Staerck, said: “We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Fenwick, who share our vision of bringing conscious consumption to the nation’s luxury enthusiasts.

"Buying and selling preowned items has made luxury fashion much more accessible and we’re proud to be bringing the joy of owning some of the world’s most sought-after bags to Yorkshire shoppers.

The firm offers handbag restoration (Image: UGC)

"By encouraging people to enjoy fashion more sustainably, we hope to preserve the promise of luxury for generations to come.”

The Handbag Clinic’s arrival in Fenwick York will enable shoppers to enjoy luxury for less, snapping up the world’s most coveted brands for up to 80 per cent of the original RRP, or selling on handbags they no longer use, freeing up cash to reinvest into their latest fashion desires.

As the third instalment of a nationwide rollout partnership, the launch of The Handbag Clinic in Fenwick York follows two successful launches in Fenwick Newcastle in 2020 and Fenwick Colchester in 2021. Both concessions enjoyed rapid growth within the last 12 months, with Newcastle turnover up 77 per cent and Colchester up 32 percent year-on-year.

York was identified as the next prime retail location for The Handbag Clinic’s integration into Fenwick through market research.

All items brought into The Handbag Clinic at Fenwick York are securely packaged and transferred to the Clinic in Newcastle, where the team of artisans will fully assess the work and provide a quote for approval before completing the work and returning the item directly to the customer.

To book an instore consultation in York, visit The Handbag Clinic website.