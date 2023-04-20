With Spring in full flow, many of us will be digging out our gardening gear and deciding what flowers to grow.

However, experts are warning that those with furry friends should avoid certain common plants which can be deadly if consumed by pets.

To help those looking to inject some life into their gardens, experts have highlighted the common plants that are dangerous to dogs, with some leading to serious health issues.

Victoria Kerr, pet nutritionist at Naturo, natural pet food specialists, picked out five Spring plants that can be fatal if eaten.

Daffodils

Daffodils are a symbol of Spring, blooming across the country including in popular dog walking spots. Daffodils are poisonous to dogs if the flowers or bulbs are consumed in large amounts as this is where the toxins are concentrated.

Victoria said: “You will be able to spot if your dog has sneakily eaten a daffodil as they will display symptoms linked to vomiting and will often be a bit wobbly and sleepy.”

Tulips

The beautifully coloured tulips that pop up around this time of year are considered harmful to both cats and dogs. All parts of this plant are toxic, but similar to the daffodil, the most dangerous part lies within the bulb and can cause vomiting, drooling and diarrhoea.

Bluebells

Bluebells contain a toxin that is bad for dogs, and if eaten will result in an upset stomach, which can obtain streaks of blood.

Victoria added: “You often see bluebells in woodland areas so when walking your dog remember to keep an eye out to make sure they aren’t eating anything they shouldn’t, as this can cause an irregular heartbeat.”

Rhododendrons

Victoria explained: “All parts of this plant can lead to health problems and even eating small amounts can make pets very ill. Rhododendron has the presence of a toxin called grayanotoxin and this is what makes it so unsafe to dogs.”

Foxgloves

While foxgloves are beautiful, they are harmful to dogs, cats and even humans. They contain a natural poison, cardiac glycosides, that can affect the heart. The severity depends on the amount ingested but symptoms include nausea, drooling and vomiting.

Victoria said “If you are worried about your pup chewing on foxgloves, the best course of action is to remove it from your garden for peace of mind. For those with adventurous dogs it is best to get rid of any toxic flowers or plants around the home.”