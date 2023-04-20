More than 800 Wetherspoon pubs will open for an hour longer on Sunday, May 7, to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation weekend.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman extended licensing hours from 11pm to 1am to mark the occasion.

Wetherspoon venues that usually open until 10pm will remain open until 11pm, while others may continue to serve drinks through to midnight or 1am, The Sun reports.

You can find your nearest Wetherspoon, and its opening times, using the chains store locator.

Greene King and Fullers have also announced some of their pubs will open longer over the weekend.

The King’s coronation will take place at 11am on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in a televised ceremony that will be shown around the world.

More than 30 big screens will be erected in towns and cities across the UK including:

Cardiff Castle

Belfast City Hall

Piece Hall, Halifax

Jubilee Square, Brighton

Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester

Coronation celebrations are planned over an extended bank holiday weekend with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday, televised live by the BBC.

On that day, people are invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project.

The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

Monday is a bank holiday and the day has been set aside for volunteering and it’s being billed as “the big help out”.

It aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

The big help out has been organised by the Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK.