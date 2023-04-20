The Year 5 children from Fishergate Primary School were challenged on writing a news report after they were 'ambushed' by a dinosaur in Coney Street.

They had originally intended on writing about the Banks Musicroom closing or building work taking place opposite the school site.

Josh Burnell, a teacher at the school, said: "The children have spent a long time carefully proof-reading and editing their work.

"We were also very careful to make sure all witnesses names were taken down accurately and that they agreed their quotes were accurate."

Some of the reports from the Fishergate pupils can be read below:

Cretaceous Chaos On Coney Street!

By Lily Alexander

At 9:44am on Monday the 6th of March, a man dressed as a purple dinosaur was sighted by a group of children bolting down Coney Street. After the dino was spotted, he ran into

a Starbucks.

At first, the children were frightened by him - a young girl said she saw a boy run into WHSmith when the dinosaur appeared - but it soon left, followed by two vans and a motorbike. Many people were left shocked and confused; what was this prehistoric

creature doing on a modern street? It was later found that the dinosaur was a man in a costume.

When interviewed, he claimed that his name was Theodorus Rex. He then stated: “I was only running because you kids were shouting and screaming. That really scared me.”

After that brief interview, Theodorus was seen ordering a black coffee by members of the public. James (the manager of Starbucks) said: “I’ve never seen a dinosaur in my life!” and Rich Hardcastle (a witness) said, “dinosaurs don’t usually come in on Mondays; they

come in on Wednesdays!”

The public are being informed that they could be on the lookout for more dinos in town. Is this the introduction of a new fashion trend? Will we see him again? Have you seen him? If you have, please contact York Press.

The purple dinosaur which ambushed the Fishergate pupils (Image: UGC)

School trip ends in disaster

By Ella Berry

On Monday 6th of March 2023, Teddy Rex - a man dressed up as a purple dinosaur - ran down Coney Street, York and was spotted by Fishergate pupils. The giant lizard terrorised sixty pupils from Fishergate Primary School without any warning.

Year 5 pupils were walking to Banks Musicroom on a school trip when the incident occurred. Mr Burnell - a teacher at Fishergate Primary School - said that he had found out that Banks Musicroom due to close permanently and the class were on a trip to investigate further. This is when theschool trip took a turn for the worse.

Without any warning, Teddy Rex ran down Coney Street while screaming and shouting. Ellie Ball - another teacher at Fishergate Primary school - had this to say: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a purple dinosaur; I thought we were meant to be going to Banks Musicroom!”

Soon after, Mr Burnell spotted Teddy Rex again in the local Starbucks on Coney Street and they decided to go inside. Burnell even decided to buy the purple dinosaur a coffee from Starbucks. James Mcleish (who is the manager of the Starbucks) spoke to our reporters: “I was very shocked. I have never seen a purple dinosaur in my life.”

The manager of Starbucks has announced a permanent ban on any purple dinosaurs entering the premises and a public apology to anyone who was involved in the incident. Fishergate Primary School will definitely now be extra careful on any other school trip they attend in case an incident like this happens again in the future. If you have any further information about this situation, please contact the Fishergate press.

T-Rex startles school children

By Wallis Wrathmell

On Monday the 6th of March at 9:44am, a purple dinosaur was sighted by some unsuspecting year 5 school children from Fishergate Primary school on Coney Street.

Many people were startled at the fact a purple dinosaur (named Theodorus Rex) had just run down the street. One child was so scared that they ran into WH Smith. This is what Mr Rex told us when interviewed: “I am from the USA and I was running away from all the loud school children.”

Shortly afterwards, he ran into Starbucks. Eyewitness, Rich Hardcastle reported he was in shock and had nearly spilled his coffee. Another eyewitness (Starbucks manager, James) had this to say: ”I was very shocked; it’s not everyday you spot a

purple dinosaur.”

Isla-Grace Tilly - a student at Fishergate Primary School - told reporters, “I heard screaming, so I turned around and spotted a purple dinosaur charging

down the street.”

Do you know who this T-rex is? Will it become a new trend? If you spot him, please phone or email York Press with your stories.

Watch out - dinosaurs about!

By Mohamed Njie Sillah

On Monday 6th March, 9:44 am, Fishergate Pupils ran into an unwanted visitor in town whilst on a school trip.

All 60 students were flabbergasted when they noticed that Banks

Musicroom - which they had planned to report on - was already shut. This is where the trip took a turn for the worse. Teddy Rex (a purple dinosaur) ran by the children in a split second, making them jump.

The pupils and staff members decided that they would go to Starbucks, which was where the dinosaur was last seen, to investigate further about the occurrence.

James Mcleish, the manager of Starbucks, had this to say about the incident: “I felt shocked. I have never seen a dinosaur in my life.”

A customer, Rich Hardcastle, commented that he was so shocked he almost spilt his coffee.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that one of the children described the dinosaur as ‘a criminal.’ After the interviews, staff members at Fishergate recommended that the children should leave Starbucks immediately. Upon leaving the building, pupils and staff members from Fishergate returned back to their school.

According to witnesses, James Mcleish insisted that there will be no more dinosaurs entering Starbucks ever again. Have you seen the purple dinosaur? If you see him please, contact York Press.