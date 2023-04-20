North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Levisham at 4.55pm yesterday (April 19).

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Kirkbymoorside, Pickering, Malton and Whitby responded to a railway embankment fire that spread to nearby moorland.

"The fire measured approximately 300 metres by 100 metres.

"Crews tackled the fire from the line embankment and hillside.

"Crews used a light portable pump, beaters, backpack sprayers, lance and argocat to extinguish."