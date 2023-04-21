They say the permanent safety measures aim to protect everyone in the city centre - and work to install them is to begin next week.

The work will see busy city centre streets High Petergate and Lendal temporarily close.

High Petergate will close from next Monday (April 24) for five weeks.

Lendal will close on the same day for six weeks.

The initial work will be to install sliding and fixed bollards in both streets, with permanent barriers to follow from May.

A City of York Council spokesperson said the council is doing “everything possible” to maintain access for everyone in the city centre during the work, but it will mean “occasional diversions”.

They added that residents and businesses will be kept updated on the work, which aims to be completed in full ahead of the Christmas market.

Once installed, the spokesperson said the bollards will allow mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and pedestrians through, as well as deliveries by foot and hand cart.

Vehicles will continue to be allowed to enter the streets outside the pedestrianised hours.

The spokesperson explained that the measures have been mirrored in cities including Bath, Leeds, Chester and Sheffield - where they are used to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

Threat of terrorism remains 'very real'





Detective superintendent Dan Patrick, regional head of protect and prepare at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said the measures are a “vital, precautionary step” to protect people in the city.

“Unfortunately, the threat from terrorism remains very real, and recent incidents demonstrate that attacks can happen anywhere, and without warning,” he said.

“Areas of high footfall remain a potential target and this includes city centres, entertainment venues and attractions across the UK.

“York is not exempt from this threat, and it is essential that we take all necessary precautions to protect the public and make the city a less attractive target for terrorists.”

He added that the counter terrorism unit will continue to review and develop its readiness for terrorist attacks.

Inspector Andrew Godfrey, from the York Inner Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It will always be our absolute priority to work with local partners to keep our city safe, so we welcome the introduction of any security measures that will help us to do that.

“The national threat level remains substantial which means ​an attack is likely.

“This combined with the shift in methods from complex, coordinated attacks that we’ve seen around the world, to more basic attacks in the UK using hire cars and knives, means that we must do all that we can to protect York from such attacks.”

Not having measures would be an 'unacceptable risk'





Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said Counter Terrorism Police have confirmed that hostile vehicle measures in York are “evidence-based and proportionate to the current threat level”.

"They have advised the council that not having these proactive measures would be ‘an unacceptable risk’,” he said.

Cllr D’Agorne added that the council will consult and listen to residents and businesses to address the measures, and will keep the barriers’ operation under review.

Cllr Ashley Mason, executive member for economic development, said: “Our priority and duty is to protect all those who live, visit and work in the city centre.

“Like other busy city centres, such as Chester and Newcastle, we are installing these recommended protective barriers.

"They form part of a raft of measures which include emergency exercises and ongoing training with partners to address the threat of terrorism, and to safeguard residents, visitors and businesses.”