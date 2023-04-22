But fear not, as the city has a huge variety of coffee shops to choose from for when you next need a good dose of caffeine.

To help you decide, we have put together some of the best places to go to for a coffee in York according to their Tripadvisor reviews - each rating has a minimum of 4.0.

Some of the best coffee shops in York

Gatehouse Coffee

Location: Walmgate Bar, Walmgate, YO10 2UB

Rating: 4.5/5

One person posted this review: “Unfortunately we only discovered this cafe on our last day in York or we would have returned for another visit.

“The Gatehouse is the perfect location to relax over coffee and cake and take in the history of the building.

“There are comfy sofas for lounging and lots of outside seating in a unique setting. I could happily have spent all day drinking coffee here."

Spring Espresso

Location: 45 Fossgate, YO1 9TF

Rating: 4.5/5

A customer wrote: “There are but a handful of places in Yorkshire where you can get a decent cappuccino and this is one of them.

“A proper Italian style cappuccino, not the usual swimming pool of milk that Brits are addicted to.

“And the amazing flapjack was, well, amazing! (The Bakewell was pretty good as well). Highly recommended.”

Coffee Culture

Location: 41 Goodramgate, YO1 7LS

Rating: 4.5/5

This visitor said: “Stopped by when having a day trip in York. Coffee was incredible, as good as I have had while visiting, from Melbourne, Australia, my parents who live in Yorkshire. Staff were really friendly and accommodating. A must when in York!”

Parlormade Cafe and Scone House

Location: 1 Little Shambles, YO1 7LY

Rating: 5/5

A user said: “This is a wonderful place to have coffee and a scone. We visited with our son during a short stay in York and were delighted with the very high quality of both the coffee and the scones, which were freshly baked and tasted delicious.

“The service was exceptionally good and the venue was cosy and full of character. We will definitely visit again when we return to York.”

Rae & Webb

Location: 74 Gillygate, YO31 7EQ

Rating: 4.5/5

This person left this review: “Two of us called in for a coffee and bite to eat. Delicious coffee, lovely tiffin and speedy service made for a good break on our visit to York.”

Lucky Days

Location: 1 Church Street, YO1 8BA

Rating: 4/5

This customer said: “Stopped here for breakfast on a Friday morning. Very glad we did a really warm and friendly welcome.

“Great seating and very good coffee. The breakfast was amazing lovely poached eggs and a good quality ingredients.

“Service was excellent, would highly recommend.”

Stanley & Ramona

Location: 30A Bishopthorpe Road, YO23 1JJ

Rating: 4.5/5

One visitor said: “Without doubt they serve the best coffee on Bishy Road. If you are looking for a great coffee this is the place. Small but good.”