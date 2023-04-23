Yes, there's the odd striking new development - the Hiscox building on Peaseholme Green for example, or the work currently taking place in Piccadilly.

But while these attract our attention, the overall feel of York seems to have changed very little for years - at least to those of us living here now.

It's only when you see old photographs of the city from the air that the sheer scale of the changes that have happened in York become clear.

We've got a real treat for you on these pages today - a selection of old aerial photos of York, capturing different areas of the city from above at different times in our recent history.

The photos all come from Explore York's wonderful archive of digital images, which you can browse for yourself at images.exploreyork.org.uk/ (just type 'aerial' into the search box if you want to see dozens of historic photos of York from the air).

The oldest of the photos date from as long ago as the 1880s, and must have been taken from hot air balloons.

Others date from the early 1900s, with the most recent ones ion these pages being from the 1950s.

It's the detail visible in the photos that make them so special: barges moored on the Ouse; the old prison walls next to Clifford's Tower seen from the air; the Thanet Road council estate in the 1950s; the Terry's chocolate factory standing proud in the 1930s, with York Racecourse behind.

We particularly like the aerial view of Walmgate Bar in about 1900 (even though someone long ago seems to have tried to crudely enhance it) showing the old cattle pens to both sides of the Bar itself; and the 1920s view of Osbaldwick Sports Field in the 1920s, before the post-war housing development.

Enjoy...