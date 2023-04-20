Lee William Sutcliffe, 39, alleged that he had used “soft” force when he punched Darren James Pudsey, 45, with his left hand outside The Terrace in Fossgate, York.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Mr Pudsey, 45, of Upper Poppleton, hit the ground and never regained consciousness. He died in York Hospital a couple of days later.

“I had no intention to hurt the other man,” alleged Stucliffe in the witness box. “I was just defending myself.

“I am right handed. I would describe the force as soft. I know my own strength.”

Asked if he wanted to have a fight he said: “Absolutely not, I was getting paid £10 an hour that night. I don’t get paid that to fight.”

Sutcliffe, of Buckingham Court, Bishophill, denies manslaughter. He had been working at the Terrace that night as a doorman.

Giving evidence, he alleged that Mr Pudsey was part of a “loud” group of three that had come into the pub when it was showing a Liverpool v Manchester United match on April 18, 2022.

At the time the atmosphere in the pub was “very good”, he alleged.

Landlord Paul Gardiner had directed him to expel Mr Pudsey’s nephew Kieran, who was part of the group, and after initial problems, he had done so.

The rest of the group had followed him outside where they were behaving in a threatening way, he alleged. After some minutes the group moved off.

Sutcliffe alleged that he had just finished his shift at 10pm when the three returned.

He took off his SIA doorman’s badge as he was no longer working and stood on the door.

“They had made threats to the landlord who was still stood in there. I felt obliged to stay there to protect him,” he alleged.

The three were behaving in a threatening way and he said he tried to persuade them to leave.

He alleged he thought they were looking for trouble because they had returned sometime after one of them had been ejected and he was unsure what could happen.

He claimed he thought they were trying to humiliate him by the way they were talking to him and the way Darren Pudsey was filming the incident on his mobile phone.

After a few minutes, he had grabbed the phone and moved down the street to take them away from the pub, he alleged. He claimed he had no intention of keeping the phone.

He felt like one of the group was getting into his space, the court heard.

“I didn’t want them in my space. I didn’t want them near me. I didn’t want trouble,” he alleged.

He claimed he struck out in self defence.

The trial continues.