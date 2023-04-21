If you are on the hunt for an afternoon tea to treat yourself or a loved one in York, you might be wondering where to start.

That’s why we have put together some of the best places to have afternoon tea in the city according to their Tripadvisor reviews - each rating has a minimum of 4.0.

Some of the best places for afternoon tea in York

Betty’s Café Tea Rooms

Location: 6-8 St. Helens Square, YO1 8QP

Rating: 4.5/5

One person wrote this review: “Had afternoon tea in the Beaumont Suite upstairs at Bettys. It must be pre booked, but what an experience.

“All the food was absolutely wonderful, bottomless sandwiches, bottomless tea … service fantastic and an excellent piano player for entertainment as well.

“Well worth the money, thanks for such a memorable time.”

No.1 by Guesthouse

Location: 1 Clifton, YO30 6AA

Rating: 5/5

A customer said: “My friend and I booked an afternoon tea at No. 1 and we had a great time.

“From the start the staff were very communicative and able to accomodate our dietary requirements with ease.

“Once we arrived the service we received in person was great too and we had a lovely time. All the staff we came into contact with were really attentive and friendly and nothing was too much trouble.

“The venue is stunning and the decor in the lounge we were in was lovely. Of course the food was also delicious and the scone was my personal favourite :)

“I'd definitely recommend a visit and I'll be looking to come again!”

One reviewer said the best part about the afternoon tea at No.1 by Guesthouse in York was the scones (Image: Tripadvisor)

Garden Room at The Principal

Location: Station Road, YO24, 1AA

Rating: 4/5

This user posted: “We booked Afternoon Tea at the fabulous hotel as a bit of treat.

“Turns out this is a new offering and all those booking afternoon tea in April get a glass of champagne thrown in as part of their new promotion. What a great start.

“We were greeted on arrival by name which was a nice touch.

“The whole experience was of the highest order. Great food excellently served and real professional service from Anna and AJ.”

The Grand

Location: Station Rise, YO1 6GD

Rating: 4.5/5

This visitor posted: “First class all the way. Your afternoon tea is served in The Rise restaurant, beautiful surroundings create an ambient atmosphere.

“From walking through the main door of the hotel, to sitting at your table, you're treated like nobility, needless to say, the service is exemplary, as for the food, sandwiches, pastries, cakes, truly to die for.

“A large selection of teas from various parts of the world are available, coffee too if you wish, you can make it more special by adding a glass of champagne or gin, overall, a lovely experience for a special occasion, not that you need an excuse to treat yourself.

Castle Tea Rooms

Location: 11A Castlegate, YO1 9RN

Rating: 4/5

This person said: “While visiting York, my wife and I ate here on two occasions. Our afternoon tea so impressed us that we came back for breakfast the next day.

“A cosy restaurant with lovely staff and good food. Thoroughly enjoyable. We look forward to eating here again.”

The Ivy, York

Location: 2 St. Helen’s Square, YO1 8QP

Rating: 4/5

A customer left this review: “Although we arrived early we were made very welcome and enjoyed a cocktail at the bar before being shown to our table.

“The afternoon tea was excellent, and they catered very well for my wife's gluten-free requirements.

“We will be back when next in York."

Countess of York

Location: Leeman Road, National Railway Museum, YO26 4XJ

Rating: 4.5/5

This visitor said: “We had afternoon tea at the Countess of York when exploring the National Railway Museum.

“We were at the museum for a few hours and decided to book tea right there in this historic railways dining car.

"The experience was lovely, the car enjoyable to dine in, and the meal was great.”