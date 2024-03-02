Not only that, but it's a chance to try a variety of cakes, bakes and delicately made finger sandwiches baked fresh at a local cafe or restaurant.

In case you want to treat someone to an afternoon tea for a catch-up or celebration, here are some of the best in the city according to their Google reviews.

Some of the best places for afternoon tea in York

Bettys Café Tea Rooms

Location: 6-8 St. Helens Square, YO1 8QP

Rating: 4.6

"Delightful! I came for an afternoon tea while visiting family and the service, food and tea were all superb. Make a reservation online for the upstairs Belmont Room experience! There is piano music and you can order from the gift shop straight from your table. I usually go for an early grey but had the rose tea instead and it was perfection. They also did a great job confirming dietary restrictions and preferences, and seemed very capable of handling anyone with a food allergy."

The Earl Grey Tearooms

Location: 13-14 Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ

Rating: 4.3

"Located in the Shambles, this intimate and beautiful tea room is the perfect place for a quiet afternoon tea or a nice lunch. So many great drink and food choices and everything was absolutely delicious. They also have a recommended no phone policy, so it was nice to unplug for a while and just enjoy the tea room!"

Garden Room at The Principal

Location: Station Road, YO24, 1AA

Rating: 4.4

"Top nosh. Really made welcome. The staff are loverly. Very helpful. Afternoon tea was exerlant. Presentation very good and food was as good as it looked. Perfect for treating your loved ones. Special treat. Well worth the money. Go and try it. You will not be disappointed."

Café 21 at Fenwick

Location: 2 St Mary's Square, York, YO1 9WY

Rating: 4.4

"Great service from Café 21. We wanted an early afternoon tea and they were happy to oblige as long as we booked ahead. There was plenty of food and it was all of a high standard and filling - we even took some home. The tea was endless and our servers were so polite and helpful. For £20 per head we thought this was good value for money in the very plush surroundings and in the centre of York. We will all return and recommend to others."

Café FeVa

Location: Red House Antique Centre, The Red House, 1 Duncombe Place, York, YO1 7ED

Rating: 4.5

"Absolutely wonderful afternoon tea. All freshly made, beautifully presented with a lovely ambiance and view. Would thoroughly recommend"

The Ivy, York

Location: 2 St. Helen’s Square, YO1 8QP

Rating: 4.5

"Well where do I start. This place oozes class (even the toilets) lovely atmosphere, friendly and attentive staff and the afternoon tea was amazing. The tea was a bit weak for me and when I mentioned it to the waitress she was so apologetic and offered to make it stronger for me. They literally couldn't do enough to make you happy. We will definitely return and I highly recommend. Amazing place"

Plush Café

Location: 6 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS

Rating: 4.3

"Wow is all I can say, we booked afternoon tea for my daughter's birthday. We had 4 vegan, 2 traditional and 1 Childs. They were all spectacular, definitely something not to be missed. The vegan tea was the best I've ever had, usually they are very disappointing and don't have half the choices, but they were exquisite. The traditional and child's were equally as good. Will definitely be back xxxxxx"