Sharing an afternoon tea with loved ones is just one of the many wholesome ways to spend your day in York.
Not only that, but it's a chance to try a variety of cakes, bakes and delicately made finger sandwiches baked fresh at a local cafe or restaurant.
In case you want to treat someone to an afternoon tea for a catch-up or celebration, here are some of the best in the city according to their Google reviews.
Some of the best places for afternoon tea in York
Bettys Café Tea Rooms
Location: 6-8 St. Helens Square, YO1 8QP
Rating: 4.6
"Delightful! I came for an afternoon tea while visiting family and the service, food and tea were all superb. Make a reservation online for the upstairs Belmont Room experience! There is piano music and you can order from the gift shop straight from your table. I usually go for an early grey but had the rose tea instead and it was perfection. They also did a great job confirming dietary restrictions and preferences, and seemed very capable of handling anyone with a food allergy."
The Earl Grey Tearooms
Location: 13-14 Shambles, York, YO1 7LZ
Rating: 4.3
"Located in the Shambles, this intimate and beautiful tea room is the perfect place for a quiet afternoon tea or a nice lunch. So many great drink and food choices and everything was absolutely delicious. They also have a recommended no phone policy, so it was nice to unplug for a while and just enjoy the tea room!"
Garden Room at The Principal
Location: Station Road, YO24, 1AA
Rating: 4.4
"Top nosh. Really made welcome. The staff are loverly. Very helpful. Afternoon tea was exerlant. Presentation very good and food was as good as it looked. Perfect for treating your loved ones. Special treat. Well worth the money. Go and try it. You will not be disappointed."
Café 21 at Fenwick
Location: 2 St Mary's Square, York, YO1 9WY
Rating: 4.4
"Great service from Café 21. We wanted an early afternoon tea and they were happy to oblige as long as we booked ahead. There was plenty of food and it was all of a high standard and filling - we even took some home. The tea was endless and our servers were so polite and helpful. For £20 per head we thought this was good value for money in the very plush surroundings and in the centre of York. We will all return and recommend to others."
Café FeVa
Location: Red House Antique Centre, The Red House, 1 Duncombe Place, York, YO1 7ED
Rating: 4.5
"Absolutely wonderful afternoon tea. All freshly made, beautifully presented with a lovely ambiance and view. Would thoroughly recommend"
The Ivy, York
Location: 2 St. Helen’s Square, YO1 8QP
Rating: 4.5
"Well where do I start. This place oozes class (even the toilets) lovely atmosphere, friendly and attentive staff and the afternoon tea was amazing. The tea was a bit weak for me and when I mentioned it to the waitress she was so apologetic and offered to make it stronger for me. They literally couldn't do enough to make you happy. We will definitely return and I highly recommend. Amazing place"
Plush Café
Location: 6 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS
Rating: 4.3
"Wow is all I can say, we booked afternoon tea for my daughter's birthday. We had 4 vegan, 2 traditional and 1 Childs. They were all spectacular, definitely something not to be missed. The vegan tea was the best I've ever had, usually they are very disappointing and don't have half the choices, but they were exquisite. The traditional and child's were equally as good. Will definitely be back xxxxxx"
