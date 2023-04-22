Fans and well-wishers spent hours outside the cathedral hoping for a glimpse of the star-studded cast, led by Dominic West, who plays Charles in the popular drama.

The excitement gave us an excuse to dip into the archives and bring you photos from a real royal wedding at York Minster (Charles and Camilla actually tied the knot at Windsor Guildhall April 9, 2005 followed by a Church of England Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George's Chapel).

Wedding of Katharine Worsley to Duke of Kent in 1961

For this royal wedding, we turn back the time clock to June 8, 1961, when Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, married local lass, Katharine Worsley, from Hovingham, near Malton.

Edward was a young army officer at the time - 2nd lieutenant from Catterick Garrison.

The couple were married at York Minster by the Archbishop of York, Michael Ramsey. Among the 2,000 guests were many members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret.

The groom wore the full-dress uniform of his regiment, the Royal Scots Greys, while the bride’s dress, according to descriptions at the time, was a “gown of gossamer white silk gauze woven with a formal design in iridescent silvery thread”.

The ordinary residents of York queued for hours to see the processions to and from the Minster.

---

READ MORE:

* When Hollywood came to York for wedding of popstar Ellie Goulding at York Minster - photos

* Netflix drama The Crown filming 'significant scene' at York Minster

---

A report in The Yorkshire Evening Press described the day.

“Through the weather-beaten old West Door of York Minster stepped the tall, good-looking couple - she in a breathtaking white gown, he in dazzling regimental scarlet and blue - and staid old York seemed to explode about them in an incredible phantasmagoria of sight and sound, flowers and fanfares and festival.

The Queen arrives in York for wedding of Katharine Worsley and the Duke of Kent in 1961

“Officers of the Royal Scots Greys formed a ceremonial archway of swords as the Duke of Kent and his Yorkshire bride, Katharine Worsley, now Duchess of Kent, walked slowly to their car.

“About them, like a gigantic roll of drums, the cheers rose and ebbed and rose again and yet again.

“For this was the greatest day anyone in York had ever known."

Not since the 16-year-old Edward III married Philippa of Hainault in 1328 had there been a Royal wedding in York.

Or at least not until the Netflix cameras rolled into town!