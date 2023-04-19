As The Press has been reporting all week, York Minster is closed to visitors this week as the producers behind Netflix hit The Crown are filming season six of the show.

Choirboys waving to the crowd after filming (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Producers have said that, while they can't say why they are using the cathedral as they don't want to ruin things for fans, they can say that it's a 'a significant scene', and that's why they chose such 'a significant and beautiful location'.

But today (April 19) a cast of more than 450 actors have been in the cathedral filming the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla with Dominic West and Olivia Williams playing the Royal couple.

The Minster is standing in for St George's Chapel Windsor where the real life future king and queen wed in 2005.

The real event (Image: PA Archive/PA Images)

Netflix has already confirmed that the forthcoming series will pick up where Season 5 ended, covering Princess Diana's final days before her death, in a car crash which also claimed the lives of her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the car's driver, Henri Paul.

Other significant events likely to feature include the funerals of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Season six of The Crown also stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate.