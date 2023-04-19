One of the leading independent pub companies in the Midlands has revealed ambitious plans for the growth of its estate following new investment.

Derbyshire headquartered The Pub People Company is targeting the acquisition of up to 60 freehold venues across Yorkshire, the East Midlands and Lincolnshire.

The move is being financed by investment manager Downing LLP, which has committed to expansion having acquired the business last year.

Commercial property agent FHP has been appointed to source suitable properties to add to the Group’s estate, and is exploring opportunities with both independent pub owners and groups keen to sell.

Formed in 1993, The Pub People Company says it has developed a reputation for cask ale and good value fresh food, underpinned by a quality estate and well-resourced central function.

Its managed pubs include an existing portfolio of 40 properties, which are based in and around Nottingham, Derby, Chesterfield, Sheffield, and Lincoln.

Andy Crawford, managing director of The Pub People Company, said: “The Pub People Company is keen to invest in further venues in the East Midlands, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire areas. We’ve got a great following in our current estate of 40 pubs and we would like to expand on those.

“The pub sector continues to have its challenges, but with a long-established business, strong backing and well invested properties in the area, we’re keen to add to our estate.

“We are looking to acquire freehold pubs in community and town locations across the region and are keen to speak to individual pub owners and groups who may be looking to sell, so please do get in touch with our agents at FHP.”

Doug Tweedie of FHP said: “This is an exciting time of expansion for The Pub People Company and we’re delighted to be helping them to find new freehold pub sites.

“We’ve formed a strong team between the two parties, which means we are able to appraise and make decisions on new acquisitions quickly and efficiently.

“We’re looking forward to speaking to like-minded individual owners and pub groups about new opportunities.”

The Pub People is one of the top 50 pub operators in the UK and can be found at https://www.pubpeople.com/