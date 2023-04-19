There will be three floors of spacious offices and meeting rooms, plus fully equipped gym with showers and changing facilities, golf simulator, F1 racing car simulator, fully equipped kitchen and large canteen area and a large outdoor covered seating area on the two upper floors.

Bond International, established by the late Reg Bond in 1966, is still a local family owned and run business, with Reg’s sons Charlie and Greg now leading the company. It has experienced huge growth in the last few years.

The turnover of the business in 2022 was £300m, more than double the amount of 2017. This has led staff numbers to grow from 331 in 2017 to over 650 today.

CEO Charlie Bond said: “It was important for my father, who founded the business, as it is for Greg and I, to ensure the Head Office of the company remains in Pocklington, providing jobs for the local area.

“We are very excited about the new building, which will provide an excellent working environment and facilities for all who work for us. We have so many great staff within the business.”