With world renowned heritage, distinct and diverse communities, natural beauty and leading innovation - York truly has it all.

Having been elected as a Councillor in 2003, the youngest councillor in the country at the time, I have had the privilege to serve the residents of York for two decades.

When I took on the role of the Leader of the Council back in 2019, I knew that we had an excellent opportunity to deliver an ambitious and progressive vision for the city.

However, like many at the time, I could not have predicted how the Covid pandemic would fundamentally change our way of life.

Leading the city through this crisis, often from my kitchen table, was certainly not something I had envisaged when I became the leader.

But those professional and personal sacrifices were small in comparison to those made by York’s healthcare staff and key workers who were on the frontline of those difficult days.

Sadly, the lifting of covid restrictions did not mean our city’s challenges stopped there.

From the pandemic, to serve flooding, and the cost of living crisis, York continues to be impacted by events beyond our control.

Even in the face of these challenges, I am proud to have led an administration which has reached some truly significant milestones.

Only last month, a historic devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire was agreed by both City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council, following months of intense negotiation with Government.

Outgoing York council leader Keith Aspden

Devolution was one of those issues discussed and debated in the city for decades, yet it has been the endeavours of this administration to secure a deal which contains £540 million of new money for transport, housing, and education over the next 30 years.

I am also incredibly proud of the progress we have made in delivering York Central – a scheme talked about for longer than I have been a councillor.

Following years of inaction, we now have diggers on site, to unlock £700 million of crucial investment to realise the opportunities of one of the most important brownfield sites in the country.

Whilst it might be a few years yet until residents can reap the rewards of these major projects, we have also built hundreds of affordable homes, secured Purple Flag status for the city, protected and expanded the city’s libraries, created a new community woodland, are electrifying our bus network, and directly investing over £3million in our communities, empowering local residents to improve their local area.

For me as local councillor for the fantastic communities of Fulford and Heslington, this has always been what I have most enjoyed.

I have been delighted to work to secure multi-million-pound new flood defences, create new facilities for young people and upgrade the local road network.

York is well known for its demanding political environment, somewhat highlighted by the fact that I am now the longest serving Council Leader since 2008.

It was never the politics that motivated me to stand for council elections back in 2003, but the opportunity to deliver real positive change and help my local community.

I am grateful for this opportunity and the trust my colleagues and residents have placed in me over the last two decades.

I have the utmost confidence that York is well placed to continue playing a leading role as a historic city at the forefront of innovation, driving the regional economy. I have full confidence that my Liberal Democrat colleagues will make the most of these opportunities to take York from strength to strength in the years ahead.