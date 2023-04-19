The cultural managers took part in three days of talks at the Guildhall covering culture and creativity.

The study visit follows deepening relations between York and Viborg, both of which are UNESCO Creative Cities of Media Arts.

Those present included York Lord Mayor Cllr David Carr, Danish ambassador to the UK Rene Dinesen and the Deputy Chief Executive of Arts Council England, Simon Mellor.

Guildhall to host events to boost York's Cultural Strategy

Kim Kofod Hansen, leader of the delegation and Development Director of Region Midtjylland, said: “Although this was a very short visit, the opportunity to visit cultural organisations, hear about strategic priorities at national and regional level, and to hear about the realities of working life in the creative sector in York, was invaluable. You can be sure many of us will return.”

Helen Apsey, Head of Culture and Wellbeing at Make It York, said: "It was really rewarding to meet with colleagues from Denmark this week, to share knowledge and discuss key initiatives and innovations in culture in both York and Denmark. The visit very much supported the Culture Strategy's focus on raising the city's profile internationally, through the UNESCO Creative Cities Network."