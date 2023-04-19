Pickering Rocks is a community group that is aiming to hold a music festival in the town later in the year.

In order to raise funds for the main event a ‘Pre-Rocks’ mini event will be held, one of which is taking place at Pickering Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 6, from 2pm to 11pm.

All genres will be catered for throughout the day including Penny Fleck, Ross Mcwhirter and Rocketsmith amongst others.

Scott Wardell who is organising the event said" Pickering Rocks is a community group whose main aim is to showcase the fantastic number of local bands in the area by hosting a free Community Music Festival called ‘Pickering Rocks’ All music genres will be catered for with an eclectic mix of Rock, Pop, Blues, Acoustic, Country and many more. The Bands for the main event will be announced later.

"This is a pre-cursor to raise funds for the free community event to be held later in the year where we will showcase some of the awesome bands that we have in the local area."

"We really need raise vital funds to ensure the event can be the best it can be so please come along on Saturday, May 6 and make sure to bring your friends as well, it will be a great day."

Andy from Rocketsmith said: "We are really very excited to support this event and are performing in order to help raise funds for Pickering Rocks."

The full line up is as follows:- 2pm - Hard Light – Original Folk music 3pm – Touch of Blues – Blues Covers 4pm – Cabin Fever – 90’s to Modern Cover 5pm – Penny Fleck – Covers 6pm– The Daftness – Metal Covers 7pm – Hazy Jane – Blues Rock Duo 8pm – Ross McWhirter – Acoustic Covers 9pm – Hunter Gatherer – Original Rock 10pm Rocketsmith – Original Rock.

Full event details and tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite, tickets are £5 each. In addition to the bands, a variety of drinks can be purchased at the Memorial Hall throughout the day.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/PickeringRocks