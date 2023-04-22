At time of writing, no fewer than 17 Coronation street parties had been approved in communities across the city.

Most will be held the day after the Coronation itself, on Sunday May 7 - what Buckingham Palace has designated 'Coronation Big Lunch' day.

In addition to the officially approved street parties, some schools and other organisations will be holding their own celebrations.

There will also be a York Coronation Ball hosted by the Sheriff of York Suzie Mercer at the Assembly Rooms on Sunday evening.

The street parties being planned for York which have been officially approved by the city council are:

Galtres Avenue

Dringthorpe Road

Chelwood Walk

Pear Tree Avenue

Main Street, Heslington

Common Road, Dunnington

Moorgate - Westminster Road

Sandringham Close

Fellbrook Avenue

Hempland Drive

Howe Hill Close

Welton Avenue

Oakland Avenue

Main Street, Naburn

Finsbury Street

Albemarle Road Former

Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick - who, provided he is elected to the city council again on May 4, will also be York's next Lord Mayor - said he was unsurprised by the number of parties being planned in the city.

A street party at Albion Avenue in York for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 (Image: Supplied)

He said the fact the King had visited York twice in the last year – first to unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, at York Minster, then again to give out Maundy Money - demonstrated that the city was close to his heart.

With no fewer than 17 street parties planned in York for his Coronation, it was clearly a feeling that was reciprocated by the city's people, Cllr Cullwick said.

“York is obviously readying itself for a wonderful ‘Coronation Party’”, he said.

“It is great to see the city taking the new King to its heart in this way.

“For all those taking part, this will be something to remember - after all, it is 70 years since we last celebrated a Coronation.

“I hope that everyone has a wonderful time over the Coronation weekend - and we look forward to seeing King Charles in York again before too long!”

In Naburn, there will be not one but two Coronation parties.

Naburn Primary School will be holding a Coronation Tea Party at the school on the Friday afternoon, that will be open to parents, relatives and everyone in the village.

Naburn Parish Council is then also holding a street party from 12 noon on Sunday May 7.

Parish councillor Anne Clark, who is co-organising the party with her fellow councillor Susie Raimes, said the village's Main Street, which will be decorated with bunting, would be closed from 12 noon.

Locals will bring their own tables, chairs and food, she said. Drinks will be available from the Blacksmith's Arms pub - and there will be music and dancing in the street.

Naburn held a similar street party for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee last year.

"We've held street parties for all sorts of different events," Anne said. "It will be great fun!"

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the Coronation would be a chance for people to get together and celebrate after what has been a tough few years.

The last Coronation - of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 - came only a few years after the war, Ms Maskell said. And Britons today are exhausted again, by Covid and the cost of living crisis.

"People do want to come together and gather on the streets," she said. "This is a great excuse to do that."