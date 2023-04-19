Everyman will be opening its 39th venue as part of the final phase of the £20M Treadmills shopping and leisure centre on the former prison site.

It adds to their cinemas in York, Harrogate and Leeds.

The new cinema, 100m from the town’s High Street, will have four screens and 274 seats all fitted with Everyman’s plush velvet sofas and armchairs.

Boost for ex-prison site in Northallerton

Each screen also promises state of the art technology and a variety of blockbuster films, documentaries and live screenings.

There will also be an extensive food and drink menu, which can be ordered and served directly to your seat. This includes hand-stretched pizzas and small plates, from hot honey halloumi to tempura prawns, plus vegan dishes, including pizza topped with chargrilled artichoke, sun dried tomato and plant-based mozzarella.

There will also be premium burgers from Everyman’s exclusive Spielburger offering, including a House beef burger, Shrimp and Avocado patty and Vegan Cheeseburger.

Lidl and Iceland complete first phase of Northallerton Treadmill

A full bar promises speciality wine and beer, cocktails and alcohol-free drinks.

Milkshakes, freshly baked cookie dough and even building your own sundae, will be another offering.

Treadmills is being developed by Central Northallerton Development Company. The company says it is “determined to deliver a high-quality mixed-use development comprising retail, restaurants, cinema, cafés, residential and a tech hub.”

No date has been announced for the opening.