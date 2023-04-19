The move follows its operators removing what was once the world’s longest rollercoaster in the world, as it focusses more on younger children rather than teenage thrillseekers.

Lightwater Valley, near Ripon, has the temporary vacancy to help it craft the season ahead and plan its rides and daily entertainment.

The park, which first opened as a farm attraction in the 1960s, has long been one of the north’s most popular attractions.

It was sold last June to the Brighton Pier Group for some £5M.

Rex, the Valleysaurus, will be heading up interviews and the role of Child Chief Executive Officer (or CCEO) will be announced in June just ahead of the school summer holidays.

Current CEO Anne Ackord says she feels totally unthreatened by the potential appointment.

Anne said: “We’ve worked hard to create a value day out that fits well with families with children of all ages and we’re delighted with the response of visitors to date.

“The under 12s are our mainstay as well as chief fans of all things ‘dinosaur’ and we’re after that insight into what makes children tick, what they expect and what they want. We’re looking for a creative mind, bold ideas and an ability to demonstrate how much enjoyment they can really achieve in a day.

“Excellent communication with an 80million year old dinosaur is an advantage but not essential. As an incentive to the successful candidate, we’re offering a free family pass for a year and all we want in return is a day on site of the new CCEO’s time. It’s a win win for all!”

Lightwater Valley opened on March 25for the 2023 season and hosted a range of activities over Easter including puppet shows, facepainting and dinosaurs.

The attraction says the new CCEO won’t be expected to have any previous experience of the adventure park, but an enjoyment of the thrill of a ride combined with an inquisitive mind that also enjoys spending time in nature, will be high on the list of advantages.

A CCEO for the day, the winner will receive an annual pass, a complementary day for themselves and their family (2 adults and up to 4 children), including lunch and a Dino gift to take home.

To apply, download the application form from the Lightwater Valley website, and say in a few lines what makes you the perfect candidate. Deadline for applications is June 4.

Visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk for further information on the competition and the theme park.