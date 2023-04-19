North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Mikah Anton Susdenko.

The 40-year-old was last seen heading into the village of Speeton at around 11.30pm last night (April 18).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Mikah is described as white, slim build, 5ft 10in tall, brown shaved hair and grey eyes.

"It is believed he will be wearing light blue jeans and a grey Superdry jacket with a blue stripe.

"He has a tattoo of the name ‘Jemma’ on both arms.

"Police are increasingly concerned about Mikah’s welfare as he left home without his medication."

If you have seen him or someone who matches his description over the weekend, please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1. For immediate sightings, call 999.

Quote reference number NYP-19042023-0095 when providing details.