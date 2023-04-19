A MISSING North Yorkshire man has been found safe and well by police officers.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal in the search for a man from Filey yesterday (April 19).
Officers have now confirmed he has been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The missing 40-year-old man from the Filey area has been found safe and well.
"Thank you for sharing our appeal."
