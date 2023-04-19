Users were left unable to listen to their favourite songs and podcasts.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 1pm on Wednesday, April 19 with users struggling to use the app.

Problems were recorded by Spotify users across the UK on Down Detector including in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

spotify is down… my life is over pic.twitter.com/OpUL4GR0WG — cherry (@hollacmg) April 19, 2023

Of the problems reported, 50% relate to the app while 28% relate to audio streaming.

A further 22% relates to server connection, at the time of writing.

It is unclear whether Spotify is aware of the issue or when the issue will be resolved.

Spotify users take to social media as music streaming service goes down

One Twitter user said: “Spotify is down?????????”

spotify is down????????? — robin 👽⋆ (@yourpoisonivyyy) April 19, 2023

Another tweeted a gif of someone crying, writing: “Spotify is down… my life is over”

A third tweeted four thumbs down emoji along with: “Spotify down”