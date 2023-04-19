Bernard Lyne will be sitting outside Sainsbury’s in Haxby on his 90th birthday for 90 minutes in an effort to raise money for his favourite charity, in memory of his wife Maureen.

The idea for the 'Three 90’s fundraiser' - £90 in 90 minutes on his 90th – came to Bernard earlier this year. He is a well-known character in his home village of Haxby, often seen on his electric tricycle.

So, on his 90th birthday on May 1, he will be sitting on his tricycle with a large banner for 90 minutes outside Sainsburys in the area from 10am, raising funds for St Leonard’s Hospice, a charity he said is close to his heart.

Bernard said: “St Leonard’s have always been my main charity and I like to donate as much as I can, whenever I can. It all started when I worked in the NatWest bank on Market Street back in about 1981 when they started fundraising for a hospice in York and they came in to open an account. The campaign was called the ‘Hurrah Campaign’ (Help us raise a hospice) and it has stuck with me ever since."

Bernard’s wife, Maureen, died 15 years ago. Although she wasn't cared for at the hospice, he says he wants to help others receive the hospice care they need.

Annie Keogh, community development fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “It has been a joy working with Bernard to help plan his 90th birthday fundraiser. What a creative and inspired way to celebrate a milestone birthday, pay tribute to his late wife Maureen and raise funds for the hospice. We thank him for sharing his special day with us.”

Bernard said he will hopefully be spending the rest of the day, after his 90-minute sit-in, celebrating his big birthday with friends and family, although he is unsure what is in store for him.

“I’ve got a feeling something is going on, but I don’t really know," he added.

As well as visiting Bernard on the day between 10am and 11.30am, people can also make an online donation on the St Leonard's Hospice website.

St Leonard’s Hospice provides care and support for terminally ill people and people with life limiting illnesses. It has been providing this care and support to patients for more than 35 years at the hospice, at home, and in the community.