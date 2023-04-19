From May 6, the daily 11am LNER service between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley will be called the ‘Carolean Express’ - with the inaugural service departing the iconic London station at 11am on the day of the King’s coronation.

The era of British history under King Charles III will be known as the Carolean era, the same name that was given to the eras of both King Charles I and II.

The 'Carolean Express' will join formal service names such as ‘Highland Chieftain’ and ‘Northern Lights’ which are popular daily services on the LNER route, operating between London and Inverness and London and Aberdeen.

The weekday ‘Flying Scotsman’ service operates in the opposite direction, taking customers to London King’s Cross from Edinburgh Waverley at 5.40am, stopping only at Newcastle. The ‘Carolean Express’ operates Monday-Sunday calling at York, Darlington, Newcastle, Berwick Upon Tweed and Edinburgh Waverley.

LNER is celebrating 100 years of proud service on the East Coast Main Line this year, connecting the English and Scottish capital cities and a line which is popular with the Royal Family. Over the century, LNER has named trains and services to mark important royal occasions including ‘Coronation’, ‘The Elizabethan’, ‘Silver Jubilee’ and ‘Queen of Scots’.

The service will run under the new name from May 6 (Image: LNER)

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing the tradition of royal recognition through our fleet of Azuma trains and services with the introduction of the ‘Carolean Express’. We know that our customers like to hear about our named services and fleet and we’re sure this new addition will prove popular.

"In our 100-year history we’ve had services to celebrate important occasions in royal history and we are proud to mark the reign of King Charles III.”

LNER will be operating its full timetable over the coronation bank holiday. Services are expected to be popular, with people heading to London for the weekend of celebrations. Customers are advised to plan ahead, book in advance and reserve a seat when travelling on LNER services between May 5 and 8.

Customers travelling in first class can enjoy the onboard complimentary menu with locally sourced food across the bank holiday weekend which includes a limited number of special commemorative chocolate coins that have been produced especially for the occasion. Customers in standard can order a range of food and drinks directly to their seats using LNER's pioneering at-seat service.

LNER services call at more than 50 stations along the East Coast route, totalling 956 miles including major towns and cities between London, the East Midlands, Yorkshire, North East of England and Scotland.