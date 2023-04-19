Guests will be treated to afternoon tea in the newly refurbished Paddle Room at the hotel in North Street, accompanied by a gin tasting from local distillery Hooting Owl.

The afternoon will continue with a fashion showcase featuring some of the key looks from the spring/summer ranges available at Browns and a presentation by a professional make-up artist from Estee Lauder.

“It promises to be a lovely afternoon” says Angela Horner from Browns. “We are so pleased to be working with the Radisson to celebrate their new look and to be back hosting events as part of York Fashion Week.”

The hotel, formerly known as Park Inn by Radisson York City Centre, has undergone an extensive refurbishment to become Radisson Hotel York, with the official rebranding taking place in the coming weeks.

READ NEXT:

* Radisson opens its second branded hotel - and first in York

* York Fashion Week: full programme of events

Manager Dinesh Kunder says: “We are delighted to bring the Radisson brand to York and enhance the city’s offering to our eight million plus visitors throughout the year. The hotel refurbishment will result in an elevated experience for our guests, creating a relaxing and calm environment in which to unwind and enjoy our Scandinavian-inspired hospitality.”

The Hooting Owl Distillery is based in Barmby Moor and has been established since 2018 producing gin, vodka and rum. Proprietor Domninic M’Benga who will be guiding guests through the tasting says they can look forward to an informative and entertaining peek at the history of gin and a tour of Yorkshire with their award winning North, East, South and West Yorkshire gins.

The event takes place on Friday, April 28 from 1pm-3.30pm at the Radisson Hotel York, North Street,YO1 6JF.

Tickets are £30* and can be purchased on the Estee Lauder counter in Browns York or by calling the store on 01904 611166

*£10 of the ticket can be used against any Estee Lauder purchase made on the day.

York Fashion Week will run from April 27 to May 1 with everything from catwalk shows to styling and fashion tips.

Gary James McQueen - nephew of the late designer Alexander McQueen - will launch York Fashion Week on April 27 with an exclusive event at Yorkshire Museum.