The Directors of Malton Foods Ltd have confirmed that they are entering into a formal consultation with staff regarding the future of the site in Amotherby.

A spokesperson for the Company said that following a period of significant economic challenge and business uncertainty the Company has concerns regarding the future viability of Malton Foods.

“It is with great sadness that the decision has been made to consult with staff regarding the future of the business and this could mean the site would close during the summer of 2023.”

"The Company is fully supporting and consulting with staff through the process."

Malton Foods Ltd manufactures ambient ready meals for the food service sector and employs 120 people at the site in Amotherby.

Zwanenberg Food UK bought a controlling stake in Malton Foods, which was trading as Westlers Foods in 2013.

At that time the business turned over £25 million through the production of hot dogs, hamburgers, ready meals and Mexican snacks.

Malton Foods was established in December 2010 after its management bought Westlers Ltd out of administration.

The business was toppled by a £15 million deficit in its defined benefit pension scheme.

It was bought by a newly-created company, registered as With Comb Limited, backed by funding from private equity firm RCapital Partners LLP.

The Company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Zwanenberg Food Group UK, a Dutch family owned manufacturer of convenience food products including speciality meat products, meat snacks and ready meals for retail, foodservice and B2B sectors. The Group has factories in Shrewsbury, Shropshire as well as Corby, Northamptonshire and Malton. It employs 560 people.

Westler brand hotdogs were originally manufactured at the Amotherby site and first rolled off the production line in 1960.

Today, Westlers frankfurters and hot dogs are produced in Holland and the Zwanenberg Group is one of the largest producers of hotdogs and frankfurters in Europe.