As The Press has been reporting this week, the Minster is closed to visitors as the producers behind Netflix hit The Crown are expected to be filming season six of the show.

Producers of the show have said they are shooting 'a significant scene', and that's why they chose such 'a significant and beautiful location' - without saying exactly what the scene is.

But judging by the outfits worn by dozens of extras filing into the Minster shortly before 9am this morning (Wednesday, April 19), the scene is clearly a royal wedding.

The actors were all dressed as if attending a grand wedding - the men in morning suits and women in hats and bright dresses.

A large green screens had also been set up in Duncombe Place outside the main entrance to the Minster.

Large lighting rigs positioned outside the Minster were shining bright lights onto the cathedral's stained glass windows, presumably to illuminate the scene inside.

The lighting rigs shine on the Minster

A spokesperson for York Minster said: "We can confirm that the Minster will be closed for sightseeing visitors from Monday to Friday next week due to filming.

"Services will continue as normal at 7.30am and 7.50am and evening prayer at 5.30pm."

Actors file into the Minster dressed for a wedding

Netflix has already confirmed that the forthcoming series will pick up where Season 5 ended, covering Princess Diana's final days before her death, in a car crash which also claimed the lives of her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the car's driver, Henri Paul.

Actors enter the Minster

Other significant events likely to feature include the funerals of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother as well as the marriage of Charles and Camilla.

Season six of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla, Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate.