The beers are available for pre-sale now but will be pouring at the Brew York Seventh Birthday Brewery Bash this Friday and Saturday, before going on general sale on Monday.

The series is themed with a nod to the upcoming UK-based Eurovision Song Contest and is named ‘Collabovision’.

The five beers in the series are:

GIVE THAT WOLF A CHERRY - a 12% Cherry, Cacao, Tonka and Vanilla Imperial Milk Stout brewed with Lervig, Norway. This is inspired by the 2022 Norwegian entry from SubWoolfer who sung Give That Wolf a Banana.

- a 12% Cherry, Cacao, Tonka and Vanilla Imperial Milk Stout brewed with Lervig, Norway. This is inspired by the 2022 Norwegian entry from SubWoolfer who sung Give That Wolf a Banana. ADRENALINA - 7% Rhubarb, Orange, Vanilla, Ginger, Cinnamon pastry sour brewed with Hidden Springs, Florida, USA. This is inspired by San Marino’s 2021 entry Andraleno from Italian singer Senhit.

- 7% Rhubarb, Orange, Vanilla, Ginger, Cinnamon pastry sour brewed with Hidden Springs, Florida, USA. This is inspired by San Marino’s 2021 entry Andraleno from Italian singer Senhit. FERNANDO & FILIPPO - 8% Almond, Chocolate and Tonka Imperial White Stout brewed with Moersleutel, Netherlands. This is inspired by Dutch Singer Milly Scott, who in 1966 was the contest’s first black entrant.

- 8% Almond, Chocolate and Tonka Imperial White Stout brewed with Moersleutel, Netherlands. This is inspired by Dutch Singer Milly Scott, who in 1966 was the contest’s first black entrant. COLOUR OF YOUR LIFE - 6% Guava, Banana and Passion Fruit Pastry Sour brewed with Funky Fluid, Poland. This is inspired by Poland’s 2016 entry from Michal Szpak, who came 8th and went on to become a coach on The Voice Poland.

- 6% Guava, Banana and Passion Fruit Pastry Sour brewed with Funky Fluid, Poland. This is inspired by Poland’s 2016 entry from Michal Szpak, who came 8th and went on to become a coach on The Voice Poland. GHOST - 7.2% Azacca, Harlequin and Huell Melon IPA brewed with Blech Brut, Germany. This is inspired by Gewrmany’s 2016 entrant Jamie-Lee Kriewitz, who also saw success in The Voice Germany.

All five breweries will be pouring alongside Brew York at the Brewery Bash event, taking place at their main state-of-the art brewery and newest tap room space across 65,000sq ft at Handley Park, Osbaldwick.

Over a hundred beers will be pouring across the weekend, from Brew York’s best-sellers to new and rare specials as well as the brand new seventh birthday beers.

A programme of talks and tastings hosted by Brew York and each of the guest breweries will be presented at the Brewery Bash.

There will also be a range of street food venders, entertainment, family-friendly games and activities for children. Local coffee roasters, Divine, will also have a stand at the event.

The Brewery Bash is split into three sessions – Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday evening. Tickets for Saturday afternoon are sold out.

Find out more at https://brewyork.co.uk/brewery-bash

The birthday beers are available for pre-order at https://brewyork.co.uk/shop from 6pm Tuesday 18th April and will be dispatched w/c 24th April 2023.

Individual cans, Collabovision 5-packs and Collabovision Gift Packs including a birthday t-shirt are available.

Exclusive discounts on the Collabovision series will be available at the Brewery Bash event.