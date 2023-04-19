To mark their seventh birthday this month, Brew York has brewed collaboration beers with five leading international craft breweries.
The beers are available for pre-sale now but will be pouring at the Brew York Seventh Birthday Brewery Bash this Friday and Saturday, before going on general sale on Monday.
The series is themed with a nod to the upcoming UK-based Eurovision Song Contest and is named ‘Collabovision’.
The five beers in the series are:
- GIVE THAT WOLF A CHERRY - a 12% Cherry, Cacao, Tonka and Vanilla Imperial Milk Stout brewed with Lervig, Norway. This is inspired by the 2022 Norwegian entry from SubWoolfer who sung Give That Wolf a Banana.
- ADRENALINA - 7% Rhubarb, Orange, Vanilla, Ginger, Cinnamon pastry sour brewed with Hidden Springs, Florida, USA. This is inspired by San Marino’s 2021 entry Andraleno from Italian singer Senhit.
- FERNANDO & FILIPPO - 8% Almond, Chocolate and Tonka Imperial White Stout brewed with Moersleutel, Netherlands. This is inspired by Dutch Singer Milly Scott, who in 1966 was the contest’s first black entrant.
- COLOUR OF YOUR LIFE - 6% Guava, Banana and Passion Fruit Pastry Sour brewed with Funky Fluid, Poland. This is inspired by Poland’s 2016 entry from Michal Szpak, who came 8th and went on to become a coach on The Voice Poland.
- GHOST - 7.2% Azacca, Harlequin and Huell Melon IPA brewed with Blech Brut, Germany. This is inspired by Gewrmany’s 2016 entrant Jamie-Lee Kriewitz, who also saw success in The Voice Germany.
All five breweries will be pouring alongside Brew York at the Brewery Bash event, taking place at their main state-of-the art brewery and newest tap room space across 65,000sq ft at Handley Park, Osbaldwick.
Over a hundred beers will be pouring across the weekend, from Brew York’s best-sellers to new and rare specials as well as the brand new seventh birthday beers.
A programme of talks and tastings hosted by Brew York and each of the guest breweries will be presented at the Brewery Bash.
There will also be a range of street food venders, entertainment, family-friendly games and activities for children. Local coffee roasters, Divine, will also have a stand at the event.
The Brewery Bash is split into three sessions – Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday evening. Tickets for Saturday afternoon are sold out.
Find out more at https://brewyork.co.uk/brewery-bash
The birthday beers are available for pre-order at https://brewyork.co.uk/shop from 6pm Tuesday 18th April and will be dispatched w/c 24th April 2023.
Individual cans, Collabovision 5-packs and Collabovision Gift Packs including a birthday t-shirt are available.
Exclusive discounts on the Collabovision series will be available at the Brewery Bash event.
