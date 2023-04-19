The animal rights protesters at Aintree on Saturday were a disgrace. A minuscule group of people trying to impose their ideals on the vast majority.
Whilst I support their right to protest, it has to be peaceful and non invasive. This was not.
One thing they fail to understand is, they altered the whole race.
If their stupidity hadn’t delayed the race and it went ahead on time then every horse would have been in a different position, every fence would have been jumped differently at a different angle and it’s entirely possible that no horse or rider would have been injured.
Unfortunately a horse named Hill Sixteen was fatally injured at fence No 1 - which is a shame, but doesn’t alter the fact that this outcome is the fault of the protesters.
They delayed the start, nobody else, so they ARE to blame for the outcome.
I wonder if any will stand up and be counted. I somehow doubt it.
M Horsman, Moorland Road, York
