Not very happy, I would imagine.

When he eventually grows up, perhaps he can do some good in this world. But until then, he has had his 10 minutes of fame.

Please let’s not have any more childish photos of him in The Press with his tongue sticking out.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York

Make him ‘Groom of the King’s Stool’

York’s infamous unemployed egg thrower is hardly likely to come up with £600 prosecution costs plus a £114 statutory charge.

Also, with 100 hours of unpaid community work to be done inside the next twelve months, it is doubtful any money will be earned by gardening work.

Perhaps a more appropriate sentence would be to conscript the egg thrower to the duties of Groom of the King’s Close stool - a position not filled since 1913.

A vacancy therefore exists and a more suitable candidate would be hard to find.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

Don’t give egg thrower the publicity

I was annoyed that you gave this person such publicity after such a disgraceful thing he did.

No regrets, no apology. Shocking behaviour. We are all entitled to our opinions, but to throw anything at anyone, let alone at our King, is just not on.

S. Whipp, Huntington, York