Established in 1903, the Eskdale Festival of Arts National Choir Day held in Whitby attracts choirs from all over the country - and York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir have been regular attenders. This year they entered for the Male Voice Choir Class, The Sacred Class and the Recital.

Competing against five other choirs in the Sacred class, the choir won with a rendition of Schuberts Psalm 23 and a version of Battle of Jericho.

In the Male Voice Choir category, the men won with distinction, singing a version of' Ghost Riders in the Sky' followed by a rendition of 'The Lost Chord'.

The day concluded with the main event where seven choirs competed for the recital class, each one choosing three pieces to showcase their ability - and the York men won again with distinction.

Mike Wash, chairman of the choir said: "Much hard work and preparation has paid off, the dedication and commitment from everyone is phenomenal and I am sure the citizens of York must also be proud to have such an outstanding choir on their doorstep."

The adjudicator for the competition was Marilynne Davies, who has achieved many accolades in her musical career.