The York Festival of Ideas runs from June 2 to 15 and is delivered in partnership with more than 100 organisations.

The 2023 festival builds on from last year’s event, which attracted almost 40,000 from 153 countries.

It promises more than 150 talks, panel discussions, performances, friendly activities and more.

Events will be both online and in person, reflecting audiences welcoming the Covid-related hybrid delivery, which has helped the festival be more inclusive and go global.

Radix Big Tent Festival to be staged in Dean's Park in 2023

This year’s festival has the theme ‘Rediscover, Reimaging, Rebuild’ as it aims to help us rediscover our shared humanity, reimagine the cornerstones of our society and rebuild a shared socio-economic contract.

In its 12 years, the festival has helped York forge cultural links across the globe.

And this year’s festival coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the University of York, which claims a robust social purpose.

Adding to this is the Big Tent Ideas Festival (www.bigtent.org.uk), the cross-party platform for constructive debate, which comes to York for the first time on Saturday June 17 in Dean’s Park.

But before then, BBC TV presenter and triathlete Louise Minchin will share her experiences of women in sport, exercise and the great outdoors.

SNP politician Ian Blackford will be in conversation with award-winning broadcaster and journalist, Gavin Esler.

Author Michael Morpurgo will give a unique concert adaptation of his best-selling novel War Horse.

Actor Tim McInnerny from Blackadder and Game of Thrones will narrate the Festival Finale Elégie – a celebration of the life and work of composer Sergei Rachmaninoff to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth.

York Festival of Ideas features Michael Morpurgo and Harriet Walter

Other events include former Eastenders actor, political and LGBT campaigner Lord Michael Cashman; solicitor and former Chief Prosecutor Nazir Afzal, author, historian and broadcaster Tracy Borman, plus GRAMMY-nominated countertenor Reginald Mobley.

Community-led solutions to poverty will be a focus, with events looking at the economic regeneration of York, relations between Africa and Europe and challenges within our criminal justice system.

The York Cares Big Community Challenge will let people see an urban river being restored.

Joan Concannon, Director of York Festival of Ideas, describes the festival as “timely, thought-provoking and fun.”

Angel on the Green hosts events in run up to Festival of Ideas

“The Festival will invite audiences to rediscover, reimagine and rebuild our world and the way it is governed, as well as our lives and relationships, to create a more stable future in which people and their communities can both survive and thrive.”

The Holbeck Charitable Trust is headline sponsor and other festival partners include the French Embassy in the UK, Maastricht University in the Netherlands, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Aviva, City College - University of York Europe Campus, York Cares and York Theatre Royal.

Look out for the 2023 programme going live on 28 April at yorkfestivalofideas.com